Two Men Have Been Hospitalised Following A Croc Attack In Cape York Peninsula

A man suffered head and upper-body injuries after being attacked by a crocodile in Cape York Peninsula leaving him in serious condition with another man suffering injuries to his arm and wrist.

Both men were swimming close to the coastal fishing village in Portland Roads before 5PM on Friday.

According to Lockhart River Mayor Wayne Butcher, one of the two army soldiers was attacked by a crocodile when the other swam over to help.

"(The) blokes had been swimming in croc-infested waters,” he said, "...they’re found and in safe hands … I'm hoping that they’re well."

Critical care paramedics and a doctor were immediately flown to the scene from Thursday Island where they attended to the 20-year-old who was suffering from serious head and upper-body injuries and flying the man to Cairns hospital at around 10PM.

The man is currently in stable condition, while the 30-year-old man who suffered injuries to the arm and wrist is also in stable condition.

According to Wayne Butcher, the crocodile population has expanded substantially over the past 30 years so recommends that anyone swimming the Cape York area stay vigilant.

"There's a lot of crocodiles on Cape York Peninsula… In rivers, estuary systems and even out in the ocean along beaches,” he said.

"So, got to be very careful and be croc-wise.

"Wherever you see a sign saying croc-infested waters, please be careful or don't even enter."

