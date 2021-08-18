Two Major Economic Boosts For WA’s Sports Entertainment Sector

Two brand new facilities located in Perth will be injected into Western Australia's soccer community for sports entertainment.

The build on the State Football Centre in Perth's Queens Park is currently underway, with both the state and federal governments contributing $16 million to the facility. It’s slated for completion in 2023 and will house special events for up to 2000 spectators.

Meanwhile, the HBF Park Stadium will get a $35 million facelift in time for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.