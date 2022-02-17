Two Major Airlines Dump Flight Routes Out Of Perth

Qantas and Jetstar have delayed restarting flight paths out of Western Australia amid ongoing border concerns.

Uncertainty remains over when Premier Mark McGowan will reopen to the entire country, as the state distances itself from all other jurisdictions.

The airlines will impose the ban until at least the end of April.

The Qantas Group said it had "reviewed its domestic capacity settings".

"Though at a fraction of its pre-COVID levels, Qantas will maintain core connections between Perth and the rest of Australia, with up to 15 flights per week from Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane and Darwin, supporting essential personnel and freight," a Qantas Group statement said.

"The Group retains the flexibility to adjust flying levels depending on demand and clarity on border reopening in the weeks and months ahead."

Cancellations of major flight routes out of Perth have resulted in surging flight costs across other airlines.

Qantas added that there'll be a delay to the direct flights between Perth and London until they receive clarity on the border situation.

Reports say Darwin will continue to be used as the checkpoint destination in place of Perth.

