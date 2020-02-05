Two Lucky WA Locals Have Won Over Half A Million Of Dollars And Don't Even Know It

Alright people, it's time to check yo tickets, you could have a winner!

Two very lucky West Australians could be sitting on hundreds of thousands of dollars in unclaimed Lotto winnings.

Lotterywest says it is trying to find two division one Lotto winners who have yet to come forward and claim their prizes.

A person who bought their ticket from Mandurah has yet to claim $692,000 after scoring the top prize in Saturday’s draw.

A Super66 player in Albany has almost $100,000 in unclaimed winnings.

Lotterywest spokesman James Mooney said the wins have bucked the recent trend towards northern suburbs winners.

“The start of the year has seen players north of the river claim bragging rights as WA’s most successful Lotto spot for 2020,” Mr Mooney said.

“February has flipped this winning streak on its head.”

