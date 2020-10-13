'Two & A Half Men' Star Conchata Ferrell Has Sadly Passed Away

One of the most iconic actresses, known for her performance as Charlie Sheen's beloved housekeeper, Berta, on the CBS TV Series Two and a Half Men has passed away.

Conchata Ferrell has peacefully passed on October 12 due to complications following a heart attack five months ago.

She was surrounded by family at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Sherman Oaks, California, at the time of her death.

Her husband, Arnie Anderson, told TMZ that while he spoke with his wife's nurse frequently, he wasn't able to visit her at the time due to coronavirus guidelines and didn't have the virus himself.

Since her career in acting began in 1974 she has been renown for her role on Two and a Half Men where she starred from 2003 until the very end in 2015. Ferrell went on to be nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series in 2005 and 2007. She also received a nomination for playing Susan Bloom in L.A. Law in 1992.

She had also starred in other entertainment shows such as The Ranch, Grace and Frankie and The Wild Thornberrys and roles in movies such as Deported, A Very Nutty Christmas, Citizen Tony, Frankenweenie and many more.

Her amazing talent will be missed, rest in peace.

