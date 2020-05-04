Two Guys Prank Carol Baskin Into Her First Ever Interview Since Tiger King And Reveal Just HOW They Pulled It Off Without Facing Legal Issues!

Josh Pieters and Archie Manners are the two pranksters who managed to TRICK Carol Baskin into her first ever interview since the release of Tiger King by pretending to be Jimmy Fallon!

Josh spoke the Hit Network this morning to discuss just HOW they pulled this off and if it was LEGAL!?

