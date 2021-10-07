Two Gold Coast Schools Transforming Into Vaccine Hubs This Weekend

Two Gold Coast schools are transforming into pop-up vaccine clinics this weekend in a bid to boost the Gold Coast's jab rates.



Pfizer doses will be available at Ormeau Woods State High School and Pacific Pines State High School.

Right now, we're not forecast to hit 80 per cent of the state being double dosed until mid-December, well behind a lot of other states.

Uptake on the Gold Coast is just over 65 per cent for one dose, and under 50 per cent for fully vaxxed.

Meantime, Gold Coast and Tweed tourism businesses have warned they're on the brink of closures, even when borders reopen.

Australia's tourism sector is calling for more government support, fearing the industry will be overlooked as Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra come out of lockdown.

Research is forecasting about 2 in 5 operators will be in a worse position in three months time.

