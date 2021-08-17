Two fined after protest at Lavington five-way intersection

Two people have been fined a thousand dollars each after breaching the new stay at home orders.

On Sunday afternoon, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 30 staged a protest at the five ways intersection in Lavington.

The pair stood at the intersection with signs objecting to the NSW lockdown.

Albury police issued the man and woman on the spot fines and quickly moved them along before becoming too much of a nuisance to traffic.

But Murray River Police District Commander Superintendent Paul Smith says most people have done the right thing.

“We did see last week a couple of infringements, another one on the weekend, but people who are coming now should be very much limited for what they can travel for with the permit system.”

This comes after new stay-at-home orders were introduced at 5 pm on Saturday.

