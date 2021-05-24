Two Charged Over Murder of Kayla Golding

Both Previously Knew the Victim

A 39-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman have been charged following their arrest in connection to the fatal stabbing of Condon local Kayla Golding.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Friday night to treat Golding’s life-threatening neck wounds before she tragically passed away at Townsville University Hospital.

Two Charged in Alleged Townsville Murder:

The man surrendered himself to police at 1:30 on Sunday, while the woman was arrested after police searched a West End property that evening. Both are believed to have known Kayla and both have been denied bail.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or here

