'Twilight' Star Calls For Series To Get The TV Reboot Treatment

With the release of Twilight: Breaking Dawn Pt 2 nearing its 10th anniversary, could it be time for the beloved teen vampire series to get a television reboot?

Ashley Greene, the actress behind Alice Cullen, thinks so.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 35-year-old star made a point of saying she believes the series deserves to make a come-back, expressing how the films’ focus on Bella and Edward did the rest of the extensive ensemble cast dirty.

“There is so much backstory with all these characters too, that you could 100% do a series, and not necessarily have to do a remake. I think there’s still so much fascination behind and around these characters,” the actress shared.

While Stephenie Meyer has yet to release an official follow-up to the events of Breaking Dawn, we’d be down to see an origin story for each of the Cullens, who were transformed into vampires at different times throughout history.

As for whether we’ll see any more Twilight books, Meyer has stated she’d only be willing to continue the series from the perspective of Edward and Bella’s daughter, Renesmee, who’s spiritually attached to Jakob.

We know, we still think it’s gross, too.

