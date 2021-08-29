TV Star Ed Asner Has Sadly Passed Away At The Age Of 91

One of Hollywood's most long-standing TV actors has sadly passed away over the weekend.

Seven-time Emmy winner Ed Asner has sadly passed away at the age of 91.

Ed was most known for two major acting roles, the first as the hard-hitting but extremely cherished TV newsman Lou Grant on TV’s classic sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

And then again, later in his career as Carl Fredricksen, a 78-year-old widower who ties thousands of balloons to his house to fulfil a dream of seeing South America, in the Oscar best picture nominee Up.

His family confirmed the news in a tweet that read as follows:

"We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you."

His publicist also told the Hollywood Reporter, Ed passed away due to natural causes whilst at home in Tarzana.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this sad time. His extraordinary talents will no doubt be missed and forever cherished by the world.

