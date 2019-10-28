TV Execs Kick Themselves After Realising Lizzo Auditioned For Glee And Never Got Through!

News has surfaced today that Lizzo once auditioned for 'The Glee Project', an opportunity that would ultimately lead her to a role on the popular TV show and never got through. Let's just let that sink in for a minute.

After hearing the news, fans were quick to dig out the performers Facebook post about her audition from 8 years ago.

The news came about after former Glee star Kevin McHale (who is currently taking part in X Factor Celebrity edition) Tweeted that he chose to perform her song 'Good As Hell' because she's been at #1 for seven weeks and it was a devastation that she never got through on the show!

We think he NAILED his performance and we're not gonna lie - we're happy we've got this Lizzo in our lives now, rather than via Glee!

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!