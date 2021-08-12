Turns Out, You Can Actually Stay At The Resort Where The 'White Lotus' Was Filmed

If you're anything like us, you no doubt would be just as obsessed with this stunning, yet creepy holiday series!

Maybe it's the fact we can't travel right now or that we have found a new love for dramatic vay-cay shows, either way, HBO's The White Lotus series has quickly become a fan favourite for many Aussies.

For those who have been living under a rock, the series follows the vacations of various hotel guests but, with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travellers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself.

We've now caught wind that the Hawaiian resort where this hit series was filmed is available to the public if you fancy booking that bad boy in for, um, whenever this international travel ban gets lifted?

And if you happen to have anything between $1k - (wait for it) $26k A NIGHT.

Yep, you've guessed it, the show’s first season was shot at none other than the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, a dreamy escape with picturesque views of the Pacific Ocean, the West Maui Mountains, and other islands (of course) in the distance.

Well, we guess this travel ban will allow us to start saving our pennies for our next international trip!

