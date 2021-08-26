Touch Screen Toasters Exist If You're Willing To Sell Your Soul For Pure Toasty Perfection

Just when you thought you had seen it all this year, we come across this toaster of all toasters.

And quite frankly, we would be concerned if this one turned into a transformer.

Just saying.

Anyway, thanks to the Revolution Cooking gurus we now have a touch screen toaster that can perfectly cook your toast to your personal preference.

You bet there are 63 custom toasting settings that cover everything from fresh to frozen breads, English Muffins, bagels, waffles and pastries!

But as you can expect, this high-end piece of toasty tech does come with a hefty price, $300 USD a pop, to be exact.

So if you're willing to make a deal with the toasty devil, this little machine could be all yours.

Hopefully next time, we can get our toasty machine to connect to Siri, that way we can just yell our order from across the room without having to lift a finger!

Food for thought.

