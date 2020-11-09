Turns Out, There's Actually An App In Adelaide That Tells You Which Venues Are Dog Friendly!

It seems like Adelaidian's are torn between whether dogs should or shouldn't be allowed in pubs.

After a controversial stint by a "Karon" on the weekend, who complained about a dog in a pub Bec, Cosi & Lehmo put it out there to the public if we should allow dogs in restaurants.

It turns out, there's actually an app from the RSPCA that helps people figure out which Adelaide venues are dog friendly!

Take a listen to the full story below:

