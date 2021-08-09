Turns Out The Voice Had More Viewers Than Tokyo 2020's Closing Ceremony

The first installation of 2021’s The Voice Australia, the program’s debut on Channel 7, was watched by an absolutely unprecedented amount of people.

Out-rating the Olympics coverage that immediately preceded it, The Voice managed to captivate an audience of almost 2 million Australians across the continent on Sunday night, receiving the show’s largest viewership in over five years.

Having booted Delta Goodrem, Boy George and Kelly Rowland in favour of Jess Mauboy, Keith Urban and Rita Ora (still joined by Guy Sebastian), the new season of The Voice may well have signified the start of a new era on a new channel.

Channel 7 managed to acquire the right to broadcast the show after out-bidding Channel 9 last year; a decision the latter would comment on with less-than-subtle shade, with a representative for Nine telling news.com.au they "[wished] Seven well in their quest to revive yet another Nine show."

Yikes.

