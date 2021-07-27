Turns Out The Pfizer Jab Is Giving People Bigger Boobs!

This morning on the Hit Network's Nick, Jess & Ducko, they were joined by Dr Bad McKay to chat about people getting bigger boobs after getting the Pfizer jab!

People are reporting their boobs are growing in size after getting the vaccine, with a woman on TikTok claiming she went from an A cup to a C!

So why is this happening?! Is it permanent? We had to ask Dr Brad McKay what the hell is going on.

The scary thing is people are thinking they're getting cancer due to their lymph nodes being swollen.

Missed the chat? Here's what Dr Brad McKay had to say about the 'Pfizer boob job':

Want more fun stuff? Catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.