After what can only be described as one of the most anti-climatic seasons of the Bachelor yet, it looks like the bloke who couldn't pick between two women has finally decided on one!

SAS Australia winner Nick Cummins aka The Honey Badger has gone Instagram official with his new partner, Alexandra George who he also coincidently forgot to tag in the pic, silly boy.

It seems like the pair have actually been together for a while now (over 91 weeks to be exact) where we've managed to find the link between alternate pictures of the pair in various locations.

So, after some serious insta-stalking, we've found a very cute pic of them together after they had enjoyed a romantic helicopter camping expedition in the Nitmiluk National Park!

Seems like they're the perfect fit for each other! Now, we'll just sit here and patiently wait for our heli-camping picnic experience to randomly whisk us away.

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS or Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.