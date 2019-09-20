Last night, we saw fan favourite Chelsie McLeod be crowned Matt Agnew’s winning lady on The Bachelor.

While she walked away with the final rose, she also walked away with one heck of a ring.

A custom made $30,000 memory ring from Larsen Jewellery to be exact.

As if their love story wasn’t already romantic enough, Larsen Jewellery was able to assist Matt in designing and creating the beautiful commitment ring that he gave to Chelsie.

In preparation for the finale episode, Senior Larsen Jeweller, Kate Reid met with Matt for a one-on-one jewellery consultation. Together, Matt and the team at Larsen Jewellery designed the beautiful bespoke ring for his chosen Bachelorette, Chelsie.

Matt was taken by the rarity of the colours and shapes of some truly unique gemstones, and his final selection was carefully considered and personal.

“As a Senior Jeweller at Larsen Jewellery, I was fortunate enough to meet with Matt and discuss his ideas for a perfect gift for his chosen bachelorette. I showed him various gemstones and diamonds and we spoke about a number of different design options,” Kate revealed of her appointment with Matt.

Adding, “The custom-made ring is set with a striking 3.73ct rectangular cushion cut grey Spinel gemstone, accentuated by two dazzling shield cut diamonds. The unique ring was entirely handmade by one of our most talented Jewellers using FairtradeTM 18ct rose gold."

Fairtrade certified gold is responsibly mined. This means that the miners have received a Fairtrade ‘Minimum Price and Premium’, which assists with social, environmental and economic development in their communities, and in turn creates better living and working conditions.

Fairtrade gold helps miners and their communities to work their way out of poverty in South America and Africa.

This just makes us love them even more!

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!