Turns Out Bachelorette Becky Has Moved On & Found Love With A New Partner!

It's been little over a month and it looks like Becky Miles seriously has no reservations about Pete, the Bachelor who she picked and then was subsequently dumped just three days later.

Regardless, it all seems to be in the past as the former Bachelorette sister has found a new love!

Although old mate, James Bevitron, has not been pictured in her photo, after some thorough investigative research, we spied a very familiar yet identical-looking van on his Instagram, with a mysterious person behind the camera *cough cough* spoiler alert, it's 100% Becky.

Becky has since confirmed that she might have found 'the one' in an interview with The Daily Telegraph.

"I have been hanging out with someone fantastic and it could be The One so I guess I am just really looking forward to seeing what 2021 brings," she said.

AW! You and us both Becky.

We can't wait to hear more about this new man but until then, here's the brutal goss from the Bachie dumping:

