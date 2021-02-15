Turn Into The Ultimate Dancing Queen With This Mamma Mia Workout At Home!

If you've been looking for the perfect excuse to kickstart those fitness New Year's resolutions, this is it!

So, if you happen to find it hard to keep up the exercise routine, especially while working from home, and love to have a cheeky dance, why not get the best of both worlds and opt for something like these easy to follow HIIT workouts with a musical twist?!

Thanks to the fitness YouTuber, Emily Thorne (aka emkfit) who has created a bunch of dance-party themed routines that will no doubt fulfil all of your HIIT needs and desires.

One of our many favourites (by far) is the ABBA-inspired musical Mamma Mia, with the Dancing Queen track as a personal highlight.

The workouts are typically 25 minutes in length, a medium to high intensy and are 100% free.

This particular workout requires no equipment, just you and your moves! The warm up starts off with Lay All Your Love on Me and then moves into more upbeat tracks like Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! and Take a Chance on Me to really get your blood pumping. There is plenty of variation between moves with lower-body to upper body exercises covered which look equally exhausting but fun to do, you'll no doubt forget you're doing a full body workout in no time!

If the Mamma Mia workout doesn't seem to get you in the fitspo mood (please leave - kidding) there are plenty of other banger workouts you can get down to as well, including Miley Cyrus vs. Hannah Montanna, The Greatest Showman, High School Musical (if you wanna keep your head in the game), Taylor Swift and SO MUCH MORE!

Anyway, all you have to do is just pop up her channel up on your phone, tele or whatever device you have and click play. We can guarantee you'll be fit and dancing in no time!

You can check out one of the videos below:

