Turia Pitt & Kate Sanderson Have Reunited For The First Time Since The Kimberley Ultramarathon Fire

This past September marked 10 years since a small group of marathon runners were caught in a devastating grassfire during the Kimberley Ultramarathon. The incident left two woman, Turia Pitt and Kate Sanderson, in a critical condition, suffering burns to 60-65 per cent of their bodies.

Since the fire, Turia has gone on to become a motivational speaker, best-selling author and host her own podcast, Turia Pitt Is Hard Work. Now, she has sat down with fellow survivor Kate for the first time since the race to talk about what happened that day.

Take a listen:

