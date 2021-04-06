Try Watching The Final Season Trailer Of Younger Without Getting Emotional

If you feel like you've been waiting a long time for another season of Younger, then you're correct! It's been AGES and finally, we're getting the final season of the show this month!

If you haven't seen season 6, beware because I'm about to chat about some spoilers.

Seriously, tap out now if you haven't seen it.

I mean it.

Here's what we were left with at the end of season 6:

Charles proposed to Liza and we were left not knowing her answer.

Kelsey receives an offer from Charles to come back to Millennial and she accepts.

Diana and Enzo got married.

Kelsey and Zane hold hands so it looks like it could be going somewhere.

Josh is at the wedding and we all know Liza is in a serious love triangle...still.

Now that we've done a brief recap, here's what season 7 has in store for us:

Get ready for April 16 and watch Younger season 7 on Stan!

