Truckies, Essential Workers & Travellers Vaccine Deadline Extends In SA

A deadline for interstate truckies to get at least one COVID jab if they're crossing into SA has been extended to October 7.

Meantime, essential workers and travellers need to have had at least one COVID vaccination by October 11, not today (September 24) as previously advised.

The changes come as SA Health confirms more than 130 South Australians are quarantining after being at exposure sites visited by the latest COVID-infectious truck driver from New South Wales.

Contact tracing continues today, with over 100 close contacts identified across both states Epidemiologist Catherine Bennet says if an outbreak was to occur, it could be detrimental.

"Pretty critical timing in both South Australia and Western Australia where they are still trying to build vaccination rates and it is a concern. We know how quickly Delta takes off when it does take off in the community, and the longer you can hold that off while you're still building vaccination rates, the better," she said.

Deputy Chief Health Officer Doctor Emily Kirkpatrick says whether it's Pfizer, Moderna or Astrazeneca, it's time to book your jabs if you haven't already.

