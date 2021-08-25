Truck Driver Industrial Strike Action Set To Disrupt Deliveries

Strike action is expected at Toll Group depots this Friday with thousands of truck drivers stopping deliveries in a move of national industrial action.

Around 7,000 Toll truck drivers are expected to go on strike for 24 hours, as the Transport Workers Union (TWU) accuse Toll of cutting back on overtime, wage rates and looking to hire lower-paid contractors.

The National Briefing

It’s also anticipated that 2000 workers at Linfox and Bevchain will also join the industrial action after applying to the Fair Work Commission.

Disruptions from the strike action is across industries, including retail, grocery, and beverage supply.

With failed talks between TWU and five major transport companies, the union have warned the number of truck drivers taking to the picket line could double by Friday.

Workers are demanding job security with an annual 3 per cent pay increase and plans to hire lower paid contractors and labour hire drivers abolished.

Australian employees can only legally go on strike during enterprise bargaining negotiations if a majority of workers supports industrial action in a vote overseen by the Fair Work Commission.

Rarely acted upon in Australia, industrial action can only occur legally during enterprise bargaining negotiations, and only under exceptional circumstances.

