A truck driver has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after his vehicle was hit by a coal train in Scone.

Fire and Rescue NSW said the collision happened at a level crossing on Turanville Road just after 7 am on Wednesday morning.

Truck and train collide at Scone level crossing

It’s reported that the tray and cabin sliced in half which trapped the 29-year-old driver, passerby’s managed to free the man from the wreckage.

The driver was rushed to Scone Hospital after suffering head and chest injuries.

The man was later airlifted to John Hunter Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

