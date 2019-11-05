Troye Sivan, Camila Cabello, James Corden and Kendall Jenner Are Putting On A Christmas Show

It seems as though Christmas has come early, all thanks to singer Kacey Musgraves. The performer has revealed that she is putting on a Christmas Show to get ready for the festive season and lemme tell you, the guest list is so good, even Santa would be impressed!

Check out the announcement below!

Directed by the one and only Dan Levy (of Schitt's Creek fame), the special will welcome Kendall Jenner, James Corden, Camila Cabello, Lana Del Rey, Troye Sivan and more!

The special will debut on November 29 globally on Prime Video with Kacey revealing; What started as the small seed of an idea one night over a year ago has turned into something I’m so proud of. Some truly brilliant comedic and musical guests are featured in the show -- as well as my own Grandma. My vision was to bring my old Christmas album to life visually and create a modern and fashionable, fresh take on a classic format. It’s a nostalgic, Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining of the holidays. It’s heartfelt, funny, and most of all, real. I can’t wait to finally share.”

We cannot WAIT!

