Trixie Box’s Heartbreaking Response To Fifi Being Eliminated First From Dancing With The Stars

Fifi Box went through six weeks of intense training to get herself ready for Dancing With The Stars: All Stars, all to be eliminated on the first night!

Fifi’s eldest daughter, Trixie, was in the studio audience and the moment her mum got eliminated, she asked an emotional question that had us all in tears…

Take a listen:

12 April 2021

