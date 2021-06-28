Tristan Thompson Gushes Over Khloe Kardashian In Birthday Tribute & Give It A Rest M8

Tristan Thompson has gushed over his baby mama, Khloe Kardashian, on Instagram for her 37th birthday...and will he ever give it a rest?

To get you up to speed, the couple broke up AGAIN recently because apparently Tristan can just not be faithful. This is after he worked for over a year to get back in Khloe's good graces. Go figure.

E! reported the split after the NBA player was seen entering a bedroom with three women at a party in LA on June 17, emerging 30 minutes later looking dishevelled with a crinkled shirt.

Want to see Tristan's birthday message to Khloe? Here it is:

Happy birthday @khloekardashian. Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met. Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day ❤️❤️

Hmmm...love just seems like a strong word to use after all of the drama. Like m8, give it a rest. The post has since gained thousands of comments coming at him.

"Noooo leave her alone", one user commented. "Ummm you are everybody’s man apparently sir 😒leave her alone and let her enjoy her birthday", commented another.

Buuuut. Happy Birthday, Khloe! We hope you have a wonderful birthday with your fam and True!

