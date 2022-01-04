Tristan Thompson Admits Child Is His & Apologises To Khloé Kardashian

The poster guy for infidelity, Tristan Thompson, has admitted that a baby boy born in early December is his after a paternity test came back proving he is the biological father.

He previously stated that he had a sexual relationship with model Maralee Nichols while still in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian, but denied the child was his.

He posted a statement to his Instagram story, writing, "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both privately and publicly," he wrote.

He then posted a story publicly apologising to Khloé Kardashian, with whom he shares daughter True.

"Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he said.

"You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Tristan also shares a son, Prince, with ex Jordan Craig.

Meanwhile, Khloé's ex-husband Lamar Odom has also weighed in, commenting on a repost of Tristan's statement writing, "I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I'm hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends. She is a good person and deserves the world."

Khloe and Lamar were married from 2009-2016.

Tristan Thompson's Alleged Fling Just Revealed Confidential DMs With Khloe Kardashian

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!