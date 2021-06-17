Trio Of Townsville Teens Cause $10k In Damages During Vandalism Spree

A trio of juveniles broke into eight businesses at Mooney Street and Ross River Road on Sunday morning, smashing glass doors and defacing property. It was estimated that they inflicted $10,000 worth of damages.

Townsville Detective Acting Inspector, Jason Shepherd, said the boys, aged 13 to 15, caused significant destruction, yet all they stole was a biscuit.

They are causing a lot of damage, a lot of expense, a lot of heartache to victims, in really what is a minor game for them. You’re easily, with the eight businesses, looking at excess of $10,000 - Jason Shepherd

The boys were arrested and charged with 32 offences.

Police are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or here.

