Trio Of Townsville Teens Cause $10k In Damages During Vandalism Spree

The boys were aged 13 to 15

Article heading image for Trio Of Townsville Teens Cause $10k In Damages During Vandalism Spree

Amber Kipp via Unsplash

A trio of juveniles broke into eight businesses at Mooney Street and Ross River Road on Sunday morning, smashing glass doors and defacing property. It was estimated that they inflicted $10,000 worth of damages.

Townsville Detective Acting Inspector, Jason Shepherd, said the boys, aged 13 to 15, caused significant destruction, yet all they stole was a biscuit.

They are causing a lot of damage, a lot of expense, a lot of heartache to victims, in really what is a minor game for them. You’re easily, with the eight businesses, looking at excess of $10,000

- Jason Shepherd

The boys were arrested and charged with 32 offences.

Police are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or here.

Three Townsville Boys Arrested For $10,000 Crime Spree

Keep up-to-date with all of Townsville's crime news by following the Crimewatch Townsville playlist:

Hit News Team

17 June 2021

Article by:

Hit News Team

Hit
Townsville
Youth Crime
Vandalism
Listen Live!
Hit
Townsville
Youth Crime
Vandalism
Hit
Townsville
Youth Crime
Vandalism
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs