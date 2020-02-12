Treat Yo' Self To This Once In A Lifetime Bottomless Boozy Painting Class With Koalas

This lavish event not only allows you to get up close and personal with the cuddly koalas but sip on champas and flex your painting skills at Sydney's own WILD LIFE Zoo.

Cork and Canvas have announced their new ‘Champainting’ experience just in time for Valentine’s Day celebrations or if you just wanna take one of the gals you can.

Guests can spend some ‘koala-ty’ time with each other and Australia’s favourite furry friends, painting the koalas as they sip on Champagne and enjoy a magical dinner with these iconic Aussie creatures.

On the Koala Rooftop you can sip on bottomless sparkling, red and white wine, beer and soft drinks throughout the evening, whilst taking in the city views through the treetops of this hidden CBD oasis.

There will also be gourmet charcuterie grazing boards on offer as well as mouth-watering canapés!

Unfortunately, the limited tickets for the 14th of February have already sold out, so we’ve decided to host an additional night of romance and cuteness on the 15th

Alright, enough said.

Here is the link to get your beloved tickets.

