Treasurer Confirms Tax Deduction For Purchasing COVID Tests

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says hip-pocket relief could be around the corner, promising to make COVID tests tax deductible.

He said there will be a process introduced for Aussies who spent money on rapid antigen tests while at work to earn back some money this financial year.

"If an individual uses a covid test for work-related purposes, for example a retail worker goes and gets tested before they turn up at work then that will be tax deductible for them," Frydenberg said.

"We're also ensuring that for businesses that provide tests for their staff that their exempt from fringe benefit tax."

The Federal Government announcement will cover both individuals and businesses, as outlined by the Treasurer.

The return amount will be calculated by their rate of tax.

Only rapid antigen tests purchased for work-related purposes have been included, with PCR testing cover by the government as a free service.

A tax deduction cannot be claimed if the individual was simply checking for a cough unrelated to work.

The ATO say Australians will need to carry a copy of their receipt, like any other tax deductions. However, in the case of a lost receipt a simple bank transaction diary can be used.

