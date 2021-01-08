Travellers from Greater Brisbane required to self-isolate in the ACT

Returning Canberrans and travellers who’ve been in the Greater Brisbane area on or after Saturday January 2, 2021 will now be required to self-declare and quarantine.

Chief Health Officer, Dr Kerryn Coleman, has declared the greater Brisbane area a COVID-19 hotspot as the city prepares to enter a 3-day lockdown.

It comes after a cleaner in Brisbane contracted the more contagious UK strain of COVID-19.

The Greater Brisbane area includes the Brisbane City, Redland City, Ipswich City, Logan City and Moreton Bay Regional council areas.

Canberrans currently in Brisbane is encouraged to stay there and wait out the 3-day lockdown.

Locals who do choose to return will have to fill out an online declaration and self-quarantine for 14-day.

Chief Minister, Andrew Barr, said anyone planning on travelling to Brisbane should now reconsider the need to travel to the city.

“Any visit to these areas puts you and the wider community at risk.”

Local residents are still permitted to travel directly through the Greater Brisbane area, without stopping, if travelling to and from another location.