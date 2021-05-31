Travel Bubble Talks on the Agenda for Scott Morrison in NZ

Scott Morrison embarked on talks with New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern on Sunday discussing possible expansion of the travel bubble to include other parts of the South Pacific.

Sunday's meeting in Queenstown saw the two counterparts discuss widening quarantine-free travel, along with trade, security, and immigration.

Scott Morrison flagged other tourism routes be put into the mix "whether its Vanuatu, or the Solomon Islands, or Fiji, or Tonga, or any of these places".

Meanwhile, Qantas boss Alan Joyce is one high-flyer keeping a close eye on the evolving conversation telling Seven the flying kangaroo is ready to go.

"We have the aircraft and we have the people. The more and more bubbles the better, because we can activate more aircrafts, get more people back to work and help with the tourism industry in these countries that are very dependent on tourism," he said.

The National Briefing

The 'loved up" Trans-Tasman bubble is now under new directions for people flying to New Zealand from Australia with visitors required to return a negative Covid-19 test within three days of departure if they have been in Victoria on or after May 20.

Join journalist Natarsha Belling for the key headlines and analysis on the most important stories of the day on Your Morning Agenda. Available on Listnr.