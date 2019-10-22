Traralgon Parkrun Is The Place To Be Every Saturday Morning!

Early bird gets the worm! If you love getting up early on a Saturday to smash out some exercise, you need to register for the Traralgon Parkrun, a 5km run held every Saturday at 8am!

It's you against the clock for 5km! Your run will be timed and all you have to do is register (it's FREE!) and meet at Agnes Brereton Park, Traralgon.

Whatever your pace is, you're welcome to join in. It's a great way to exercise and get some fresh air on a Saturday morning. Plus, every week, participants grab a post parkrun coffee - with the location announced each week. You're invited to join!

If you'd like to volunteer, you can email [email protected]

For more info, head to Traralgon Parkrun's website