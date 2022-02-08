Transgender Kids Not Protected Under Proposed Changes To Discrimination Bill

As parliament returns to its first official sitting of the year, Morrison's religious discrimination bill remains riddled with controversy.

Under the latest draft amendments to the contentious bill, faith-based schools cannot expel gay students, however they will have the right to expel transgender students.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Equality Australia, says discrimination against any child is wrong, and with transgender kids at a higher risk of self-harm they want the bill thrown out.

“It’s unacceptable that the government would consider delaying this reform any further and fail to protect such a vulnerable group of young people, who deserve to be safe when they go to school, and respected for who they are,” chief executive Anna Brown said.

With moderate Liberals already threatening to vote against the bill, due to insufficient anti-discrimination laws protecting LGBT+ students, other marginalised groups have joined the vocal debate, calling out bias and inconsistencies.

Included in those opposing the bill in its current form are disability groups, concerned that the proposed religious discrimination legislation could give permission to people to humiliate, insult and demean Australians living with disability.

"There are significant risks particularly for people with disability who have intersectional identities like those from communities that are LGBTQAI+, Cultural & Linguistically Diverse, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, who already face intersecting discrimination, along with women and girls with disability as well as children and young people with disability as they grow and form their own identity," Australian Federation of Disability Organisations (AFDO) said in a statement.

Liberal moderates and human rights organisations also believe the bill allows people the right to discriminate against others based on religion.

On Monday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he was keen to address concerns over the bill.

“I look forward to the bill being debated in the parliament,” he told reporters.

“It is a bill that is designed to protect religious expression in this country to ensure that people who have such beliefs are not discriminated against that is something that should unite the parliament, not divide it.” - PM Morrison

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese said Labor “supports the idea … that you shouldn’t be discriminated against on the basis of your faith” but said he remains unclear what the government’s final position is.

“We want a society in which no one is discriminated against,” he said. “Everyone should be protected. That is the objective.”

LGBTIQ+ Australians seeking support with mental health can contact QLife on 1800 184 527 or visit qlife.org.au . Intersex Australians seeking support can visit Intersex Peer Support Australia at isupport.org.au .

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.