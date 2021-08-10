Trans-Tasman Border Bubble Likely To Remain Closed Until End Of 2021

The Gold Coast tourism industry has been hit with more bad news after New Zealand officials predict the Trans-Tasman border bubble will remain closed until the end of the year.

New Zealand health officials have predicted that the Trans-Tasman border bubble will likely stay closed until the end of the year until the state have the Delta outbreak completely under control.

The border bubble was snap shut in July after Australia suffered a rise in Covid cases in multiple states across the country.

New Zealand Prime Minister has said the country needs to ensure they take every precaution to prevent the virus crossing the NZ border.

“While we are vaccinating our general population, we are not going to expose them to quarantine-free travel with a state that has Covid in circulation in the community,” she said.

The Queensland Government recently announced the designation of a $260 million business support package for those doing it tough.

CEO of the Queensland tourism industry council, Daniel Gschwind said politicians need to stick their necks out to save the sector.

"We welcome the money that has been made available, or will be made available, it helps in some ways but of course for many operators it's a small comfort in a very very tough situation and $5000 won't see them through," he said.

New Zealand has so far administered 2.2 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, 1.38 million of which are first doses and 820,000 are second doses.

No confirmation has been made on an expected opening date for the Trans-Tasman border bundle.

