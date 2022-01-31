Trailer Released For Live-Action 'Halo' TV Series

The Master Chief is in!

Paramount have finally unleashed a trailer for the hotly-anticipated Halo TV series, adapted from the best-selling video games of the same name.

In just two minutes, the teaser depicts everything we’ve come to love from the hit franchise, rife with explosions, aliens and technology, oh my!

Set several hundred years in the future, Halo follows the mean, green Master Chief (played by The Wire’s Pablo Schreiber) as he takes on an impressively animated group of extra-terrestrials known as The Covenant.

Chaos and bad-assery ensue.

We have to admit, we’re almost surprised to see the series come to fruition after it spent seven years in development hell and had been abandoned by its OG producer, Steven Spielberg.

Whatever the case, we’re keen to see exactly what Halo has to offer when it drops on March 24 on Paramount+.

