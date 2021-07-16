Tragic Fatality On The Eyre Peninsula In Single Car Rollover

Too many lives lost

Article heading image for Tragic Fatality On The Eyre Peninsula In Single Car Rollover

Supplied

Sadly, a nine-year-old boy has died following a single car crash at Port Kenny on the Eyre Peninsula.

Police were called to Pygery-Port Kenny Road around 4pm on Thursday with reports of a single vehicle roll over, only to come across the grim discovery.

A 16-year-old boy also travelling in the back seat of the Toyota RAV4 was taken to the Streaky Bay Hospital with minor injuries.

The 46-year-old female driver and the 48 year-old male passenger both from Findon sustained minor injuries.

The latest fatality for lives lost on South Australian roads now sits at 56.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.

Hit News Team

16 July 2021

Article by:

Hit News Team

Road Fatality
Eyre Peninsula
Port Kenny
Hit FM
Listen Live!
Road Fatality
Eyre Peninsula
Port Kenny
Hit FM
Road Fatality
Eyre Peninsula
Port Kenny
Hit FM
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs