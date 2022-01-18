Tragedy Strikes As Man Dies In Central Coast Caravan Fire

Police investigate foul play

Article heading image for Tragedy Strikes As Man Dies In Central Coast Caravan Fire

Fire and rescue crews in NSW responded to reports of a blaze at Central Coast on Tuesday morning.

Police have confirmed a man has died during a fatal caravan fire.

Early in the morning, around 4:40am, emergency services were called out to a caravan park on Colmer Road, Marlow.

The man is yet to be identified by police forces, however a crime scene investigation commenced after reports the site was lit by an individual.

Brisbane Water Police detectives are establishing it a crime scene.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000

 

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.

18 January 2022

Central Coast
hit central coast
NSW Police
fire
Listen Live!
Central Coast
hit central coast
NSW Police
fire
Central Coast
hit central coast
NSW Police
fire
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs