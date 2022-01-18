Tragedy Strikes As Man Dies In Central Coast Caravan Fire
Police investigate foul play
Fire and rescue crews in NSW responded to reports of a blaze at Central Coast on Tuesday morning.
Police have confirmed a man has died during a fatal caravan fire.
Early in the morning, around 4:40am, emergency services were called out to a caravan park on Colmer Road, Marlow.
The man is yet to be identified by police forces, however a crime scene investigation commenced after reports the site was lit by an individual.
Brisbane Water Police detectives are establishing it a crime scene.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000
