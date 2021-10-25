Tragedy Strikes As 10-Year-Old Boy Dies In Fatal Collision

A tragic weekend on the roads after a 10-year-old boy was killed in a freak crash in north-east Victoria on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the accident about 9:30am, 130km east of Albury.

The young boy was reportedly travelling in the car with his grandfather when their car crashed into the back of a tow truck in Lucyvale.

The boy’s father was driving a hired flatbed truck when he missed a turn-off to Coulstons Rd, braking hard, his father following behind in a LandCruiser 4WD slammed into the back of the vehicle.

The trio were on their way to pick up a tractor for the family-owned business based in Albury when the fatal accident occurred.

The boy, who was sitting in the front seat of the 4WD died instantly, while his father and grandfather both survived.

The grief-stricken men were taken to Corryong police station to provide blood samples for alcohol and drug testing as a part of standard procedures.

With travel restrictions for metropolitan Melbournians and regional Victorians lifting on Friday evening, Senior Sergeant Sarah Eglington has urged all Victorians to be extra vigilant on the roads.

“Melbourne has had the world’s longest lockdown, with months of reduced driving exposure and increased pedestrian and cyclist numbers, there is potential for ­increased complacency, reduced road awareness and driver intolerance,” she said.

“Drivers need to pay attention to pedestrian and cyclists especially near intersections and shopping strips.”

Major collision investigation unit detectives have gone over the crash site for evidence and will prepare a report for the coroner.



