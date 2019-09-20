Traffic Alert: Road Closures Are Expected On Knight Street And Elsie Jone Drive

Attention people of Shepparton! There is expected to be some changes in traffic that may affect you and your travel times.

The Greater Shepparton City Council is advising the community of roadworks due to commence this Monday from 7AM until 7PM.

According to the city council, there will be asphalt re-surfacing works happening on the roundabout at the intersection of Knight Street and Elsie Jones Drive, Mooroopna.

This means there will be road closures which will prevent traffic from passing through the intersection between 7AM and 7PM.

If you live in the area, the council suggests you organise to park your vehicles in alternate locations.

With changes to traffic flow, make sure to proceed with caution, keeping your eyes peeled for worksite signage and traffic controllers!

If you missed the show, tune into the podcast below!