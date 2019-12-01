Traffic Advice: Issued For Shepparton Locals!

Brace yourselves Shepparton!  Road repairs are coming!

According to The Greater Shepparton City Council, road repairs have been scheduled on Thompson Street, from Fryers Street to High Street. 

The asphalting works will be taking place from Monday, December 2nd until until Tuesday, December 3rd between 7AM & 7PM. 

This means traffic will be affected, so motorists are being advised to think ahead and organise different routes wherever they can. 

For more information, head to the City Council website.

