Tradies Left Stranded As Construction Firm ProBuild Enters Administration

Melbourne-based construction company ProBuild has entered administration over financial concerns, leaving thousands of jobs vacant across Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Brisbane.

The building giant is on the brink of a major collapse when a Melbourne high-rise project was forced to shutdown after becoming insolvent.

The news broke on Wednesday, as tradies were told to depart their job sites across the country.

The future of more than 500 employees is under a cloud of uncertainty after the firm was plunged into shock administration.​

"We are caught up in a set of circumstances not of our making," a Probuild spokesperson said.

"We are working closely with the administrator on a number of plans to protect our clients, subcontractors and employees."

South African parent company, WBHO confirmed the voluntary administration on Thursday.

"WBHO Australia can confirm that Deloitte has been appointed as administrator after being abruptly informed by parent company WBHO South Africa that all cash and securitisation support would cease for the Australian arm," a statement read.

"Which includes subsidiaries Probuild, WBHO Infrastructure and also Monaco Hickey, which is wholly owned by Probuild." - WBHO

The company returns an annual revenue of $1.4 billion, with various major commercial projects operating in four different states.

ProBuild have been in the firing line in recent months, with suggestions an action plan was being put together to resolve the financial debts.

A pandemic squeeze on resources could be the factor behind the firm's collapse, which prevented new projects from continuing.



Probuild built landmark projects, including the Melbourne Convention Centre, the Ribbon hotel in Sydney, Perth's Ritz Carlton and more.