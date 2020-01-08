Tradies Are Offering Up Their Services To Help People In Bushfire Affected Areas

Australian tradies are offering up their skills for free to help people in bushfire affected areas.

Tradies have been connecting on the Tradies For Fire Affected Communties Facebook group with offers of what they can do and where they are available to assist. Projects where assistance is urgently needed are also being shared into the group.

As so many tradies have offered up their services, they are now being encouraged to fill in their details on a registration website.

The group's description explains, "The entire purpose of this group is to link tradies around Australia, who are willing to donate their time and skills to help out those affected by the devastating bushfires we’ve seen in 2019/2020. This is a non political page and we plan to keep it that way. At this stage we’re trying to build our network, log and track peoples trades, dates and available areas, so that when the time comes, we can assist effectively. We will update you every chance we get on how we can best be of help. But for the mean time - share away and build this page. The Aussie spirit is alive and well and this is what really warms the hearts of all involved."

As the project is just beginning, we can expect more developments as people in need are connected with available tradies in their area.

You can join the Facebook group here.