Tradie Faked Being Covid Positive And Jeopardised Entire Construction Business

An Illawarra tradie working at a Newcastle construction site has been accused of pretending to have Covid so he could avoid going to work.

It was alleged that the 23 year old sent a text to his employer at 4:15am on Monday, August 2, stating he was unable to go to work because he had contracted the virus.

Man Who Faked Covid To Get A Day Off Work:

His co-workers were stood down and force to isolate, while a number of venues were deep-cleaned.

However, it later emerged that he never had the virus. The NSW Police said in a statement,

“Later that day, the man allegedly sent another text to his employer advising his second test returned a negative result. Subsequent inquiries confirmed the man never received a positive test result”.

The man was arrested on Thursday, August 5, and then granted bail.

He is now facing fraud charges and will appear in front of the Wollongong Local Court Tuesday, 14 September.

