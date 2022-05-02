Tracking Australia's COVID Figures Ahead Of The Federal Election

A quick wrap of the latest COVID figures from around Australia, as 13 deaths were reported nationwide.

Hospital numbers have plateaued in each jurisdiction, as state politicians begin to piece together the next phase of life without COVID amid easing of restrictions and a federal election.

Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 5,847

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 240 / 6

Northern Territory

New cases: 248

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 44 / 1

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 798

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 66 / 2

Queensland

New cases: 4,657

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 453 / 11

New South Wales

New cases: 7,723

Covid-related deaths: 5

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,656 / 72

Victoria

New cases: 8,109

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 456 / 26

South Australia

New cases: 3,143

Covid-related deaths: 3

Hospital and ICU admissions: 257 / 15

Tasmania

New cases: 900

Covid-related deaths: 3

Hospital and ICU admissions: 46

