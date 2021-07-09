The wait was over for motorsports fans, with Practices for the NTI Townsville 500 beginning at Reid Park on Friday.

Drivers were set to hit the track over two sessions before qualifiers kicked off on Saturday.

Once Sunday's race wrapped up, preparation would begin for more racing the following weekend, with the WD 40 SuperSprint set to launch on July 17.

Townsville MP, Scott Stewart, said the Supercars double-header would put North Queensland at the centre of the motorsport world.

“We know the people of Townsville, and right across North Queensland, love the V8s, so now we can actually satisfy their needs across two weekends.”

Locals who planned on attending the event were advised to expect a heavy police presence, with more than 150 officers being allocated to assist fans.

Acting Inspector, Brendon Webb, told the Townsville Bulletin that no officers would be taken away from local resources, but instead sourced from nearby towns.

Townsville Turns Into Rev-Head Heaven

