Townsville This Is How You Can Pay Your Rates, Even Though We Don’t Want To

Your letterbox is going to have more than frogs in it this week, rates will be rocking up in there too.

Council will dish out the mail this week, and there’s several ways that you can split with your cash.

Townsville City Council allow you to pay via credit card, BPAY, or direct debit either in person, via phone, or via Australia Post.

Governance and Finance Committee Chairperson, Councillor Verena Coombe, said there was still assistance available for ratepayers who were impacted by the 2019 monsoon.

“Council understands that recovering from the monsoon involved a lot of unexpected bills for locals,” Cr Coombe said.

“That’s why we’re offering another three-month rates extension to help ease the financial burden on these property owners.”

Townsville Local Recovery and Resilience Group Chairperson, Deputy Mayor Les Walker, said Council was committed to helping residents recover from the monsoon.

“It has been almost a year since the monsoon event, but Council understands that recovery is a process that takes a considerable amount of time,” Cr Walker said.

The Townsville City Council Contact Centre will be extending its contact hours from this Thursday, 30 January through to Saturday, 7 March.

Residents will be able to make calls to the Centre from 7am to 7pm on weekdays and from 8am to 1pm on Saturdays. To get in touch with a Customer Service Representative to make a rates payment or discuss your rates, call 13 48 10.

Rates are due on Tuesday, 3 March.

